The Sisters Of Mercy Announce North American Tour with Blaqk Audio

(Reybee) Following their triumphant return to North America with last year's 19-date tour that saw sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, plus six other cities, The Sisters Of Mercy (TSOM) have announced a run of 26 shows this Fall that include such legendary venues as New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' The Greek, San Francisco's The Masonic and Chicago's Aragon Ballroom among others.
Venerated electronic duo Blaqk Audio featuring beloved musical pioneers Davey Havok and Jade Puget of AFI which New Noise calls "one of music's most gifted and prolific songwriting duos" and Billboard calls "uncanny aural collage of electronica and '80s synth-pop" will be support.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th with presales beginning Wednesday, May 8th to Thursday, May 9th. See all of the dates for the fall tour below:
Sat, Sept 14 - Detroit MI - The Fillmore
Sun, Sept 15 - McKees Rocks PA - Roxian Theatre
Tue, Sept 17 - Baltimore MD - The Lyric Theater
Wed, Sept 18 - Philadelphia PA - The Met Philadelphia
Fri, Sept 20 - New York NY - Radio City Music Hall
Sun, Sept 22 - Boston MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue, Sept 24 - Charlotte NC - The Fillmore
Thu, Sept 26 - St Augustine FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre
Fri, Sept 27 - Atlanta GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Sun, Sept 29 - Austin TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Tue, Oct 1 - Dallas TX - Southside Ballroom
Thu, Oct 3 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren
Sat, Oct 5 - San Diego CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sun, Oct 6 - Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre
Tue, Oct 8 - San Francisco CA - The Masonic
Wed, Oct 9 - San Francisco CA - The Masonic
Fri, Oct 11 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom
Sat, Oct 12 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom
Tue, Oct 15 - Vancouver BC - The Orpheum
Wed, Oct 16 - Seattle WA - Paramount Theatre
Fri, Oct 18 - Salt Lake City UT - Union Events Center
Sat, Oct 19 - Denver CO - Mission Ballroom
Tue, Oct 22 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore
Wed, Oct 23 - Chicago IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri, Oct 25 - Cleveland OH - Temple Live
Sat, Oct 26 - Toronto ON - HISTORY
Black Veil Brides and VV Share Cover of Sisters of Mercy's 'Temple of Love' - 2023 In Review
Black Veil Brides and VV Share 'Temple Of Love' MorgothBeatz Remix
Black Veil Brides and VV Share Cover of Sisters of Mercy's 'Temple of Love'
The Sisters Of Mercy Launching First U.S. Tour In 14 Years
Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream Tonight- Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance- more
The Rolling Stones Share Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch- David Gilmour Launching Royal Albert Hall Residency- more
Randy Travis Returns With First New Music In More Than A Decade- George Strait Reveals New Album Coming During Sold Out Indianapolis Concert- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream Tonight
Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance
Candlebox Expand A Little Longer Goodbye For Tour Edition
The Sisters Of Mercy Announce North American Tour with Blaqk Audio
Old 97's Rock CBS Saturday Morning
Frank Turner Shatters The World Record
Marillion Share Live Video For 'The Crow and the Nightingale'
Northbound Inspire Fans To Sing Along With 'North Star'