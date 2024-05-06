The Sisters Of Mercy Announce North American Tour with Blaqk Audio

(Reybee) Following their triumphant return to North America with last year's 19-date tour that saw sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, plus six other cities, The Sisters Of Mercy (TSOM) have announced a run of 26 shows this Fall that include such legendary venues as New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' The Greek, San Francisco's The Masonic and Chicago's Aragon Ballroom among others.

Venerated electronic duo Blaqk Audio featuring beloved musical pioneers Davey Havok and Jade Puget of AFI which New Noise calls "one of music's most gifted and prolific songwriting duos" and Billboard calls "uncanny aural collage of electronica and '80s synth-pop" will be support.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th with presales beginning Wednesday, May 8th to Thursday, May 9th. See all of the dates for the fall tour below:

Sat, Sept 14 - Detroit MI - The Fillmore

Sun, Sept 15 - McKees Rocks PA - Roxian Theatre

Tue, Sept 17 - Baltimore MD - The Lyric Theater

Wed, Sept 18 - Philadelphia PA - The Met Philadelphia

Fri, Sept 20 - New York NY - Radio City Music Hall

Sun, Sept 22 - Boston MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue, Sept 24 - Charlotte NC - The Fillmore

Thu, Sept 26 - St Augustine FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre

Fri, Sept 27 - Atlanta GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sun, Sept 29 - Austin TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Tue, Oct 1 - Dallas TX - Southside Ballroom

Thu, Oct 3 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren

Sat, Oct 5 - San Diego CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sun, Oct 6 - Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre

Tue, Oct 8 - San Francisco CA - The Masonic

Wed, Oct 9 - San Francisco CA - The Masonic

Fri, Oct 11 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sat, Oct 12 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

Tue, Oct 15 - Vancouver BC - The Orpheum

Wed, Oct 16 - Seattle WA - Paramount Theatre

Fri, Oct 18 - Salt Lake City UT - Union Events Center

Sat, Oct 19 - Denver CO - Mission Ballroom

Tue, Oct 22 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore

Wed, Oct 23 - Chicago IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri, Oct 25 - Cleveland OH - Temple Live

Sat, Oct 26 - Toronto ON - HISTORY

