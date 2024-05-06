Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream Tonight

(The Oriel Company) Amazon Music is excited to announce that Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling rock band Kings of Leon will kick off the new season of City Sessions, the new livestreamed concert series from Amazon Music. Streaming live from the Copperline Ranch in Nashville, the premiere episode of City Sessions' new season will capture a special concert from the iconic rock group on the eve of the release of their 9th studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out May 10 on Capitol Records.
Kings of Leon's City Sessions show represents a homecoming of sorts for the group. Can We Please Have Fun was recorded at Dark Horse studio in their hometown of Nashville with new producer Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine). The new album captures a new side of Kings of Leon that harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears, and their City Sessions performance will provide a rare look at one of this era's greatest rock groups cutting loose in front of their fans and family. As part of their City Sessions, Kings of Leon will sit down for an intimate interview to discuss the inspiration behind their new album, their expansive career, and much more.
Fans can watch the concert on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video starting at 6 p.m. PT.
Featuring some of the biggest names performing on intimate stages around the globe, City Sessions is the marquee livestreamed concert series from Amazon Music. Taking place at unique venues around the globe, the series features artists from across genres playing new music and discussing their craft with their fans. A showcase of the most exciting musical talent, City Sessions will include live broadcasts from Mexico City, London, Madrid, Bogota, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Milan, and Puerto Rico. Last season of City Sessions featured artists like RAYE, Noah Khan, Hozier, and Snoop Dogg. Additional City Sessions performances will be announced in the weeks to come.
Fans who aren't able to watch City Sessions concerts live will be able to watch replays on demand via Prime Video. Customers can currently watch The Black Crowes' pilot episode of City Sessions from earlier this year from Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The show documented the release of Happiness Bastards-The Black Crowes' first album in 15 years.
In addition to their City Sessions performance, Kings of Leon are also embarking on an upcoming 2024 World Tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation in North America, will hit 26 cities across the US and Canada, starting August 14, 2024. Kings of Leon will also tour internationally with a headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday June 30 announced today.
