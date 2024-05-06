(Atom Splitter) Ahead of the album release, Northbound have released a new single "North Star". Here's a challenge - try to listen to "North Star" without singing along by the end.
The latest anthemic single by Northbound encapsulates the classic pop-punk energy of his upcoming LP release. After touring worldwide with acts including Simple Plan, State Champs, and more, Jonathon Fraser (the man behind the moniker) is poised to share his most realized iteration of the project on Juniper, which is set to release on July 12.
Speaking about the new single "North Star," Northbound says, "North Star is classic Northbound, with a newfound self awareness that has come with maturing as a writer. We had a lot of fun working on this one in the studio. Heavy influence from the Take Off Your Pants and Jacket-era by Blink 182 lends this song to have a perfect blend of bounce and emotive tone. If you've liked my previous work, this song is for you. Roll down the windows and sing along."
Northbound Inspire Fans To Sing Along With 'North Star'