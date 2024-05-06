Marillion Share Live Video For 'The Crow and the Nightingale'

(Atom Splitter) "The Crow and the Nightingale (Live in Port Zelande 2023)" is the second single taken from Marillion's upcoming live release An Hour Before It's Dark: Live in Port Zelande 2023. The song captivates with its powerful lyrics combined with a melancholic orchestra that carries you away.
Since 2002, Marillion have welcomed their dedicated fans to very special weekends every two years: The Marillion Weekend. On three consecutive nights, Marillion perform different shows with different setlists - each night, a full album is played from start to finish, including fan favorites and rarities. Fans travel from all over the world to be part of these truly amazing nights.
From Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Marillion weekend took place at Center Parcs, Port Zelande, The Netherlands. On Saturday night, Marillion performed their latest album An Hour Before It's Dark in its entirety. Their impressive live shows, with stunning projections and laser effects, add to Marillion's reputation as being one of the leading musicians of today.
An Hour Before It's Dark: Live in Port Zélande 2023 will be released physically on 2CD Digipak, Blu-ray Digipak , DVD Digipakand, for the first time, 3LP Heavyweight Vinyl.
