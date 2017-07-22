|
French Montana Reveals Who He See As The Voice Of Hip-Hop
(Radio.com) "Hip-hop molds a lot of people," French Montana remarked in a recent interview. The Excuse My French artist released his new album, Jungle Rules, on July 14th and he's certainly assimilated elements of his favorite rappers into his own songs. He's even worked with some of his heroes. Jungle Rules will follow last year's MC4, which was leaked two months before its release date but still received a strong reaction from fans and critics. In an effort to top his previous work, French Montana collaborated with such veterans as The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, T.I., Quavo, Future and more. During the interview, Montana also spoke about the influence of JAY-Z and his music. He talked about how JAY-Z has continued to make powerful music throughout the decades, giving people what they need to hear, even if they aren't ready for it yet. "With him being the voice of hip-hop, whether he's the hottest at the moment, he's a legend," Montana told Billboard. "So for him to make that kind of music is beautiful for our culture, you know?" Read more here.
