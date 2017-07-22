Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital

One of the fan's mothers shared the moment her daughter met Bieber on social media, writing, "So … our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she's been asked about having a visitor? We say no. ' Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbeiber."

Another fan posted about the encounter, with a funny selfie of herself and Bieber, writing, "Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever."

Another photo shows the Biebs "dabbing" with a young boy. Check out the photos here.