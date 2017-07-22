Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital
07-22-2017
.
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) Justin Bieber took some time earlier this week (July 17) out of his busy schedule to surprise his young fans at the Children's Hospital of Orange County, take photos, pray with patients and more.

One of the fan's mothers shared the moment her daughter met Bieber on social media, writing, "So … our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she's been asked about having a visitor? We say no. ' Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbeiber."

Another fan posted about the encounter, with a funny selfie of herself and Bieber, writing, "Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever."

Another photo shows the Biebs "dabbing" with a young boy. Check out the photos here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Bieber Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Bieber T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Bieber News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital

Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour

Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation

Ben Stiller Challenges Justin Bieber, Katy Perry To Dodgeball Game

Justin Bieber Goes Really Old School In New Video

Justin Bieber Declares Drake The 'Best of Our Generation'

Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson

Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'

DJ Khaled Explains How He Recruited Justin Bieber and Quavo

Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request


More Stories for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post- Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl- more

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide- Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale- Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Person Of The Year- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far- Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors- Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'- more

Page Too:
Linkin Park Officially Cancel 'One More Light' Tour- Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'- Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick- Taylor Swift- more

Ryan Seacrest Will Return As 'American Idol' Host- Taylor Swift TV Concert Special Preview Released- Vic Mensa's 'The Autobiography' Streaming In Full A Week Early- more

Katy Perry Changes Her Tune In Feud With Taylor Swift- Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites- Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post

Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Recent Show

Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star

Billy Sheehan's New Alt Rock Band The Fell Release First Video

Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Longform Video

The Who's Performances On The Tonight Show Go Online

Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis Announce Fall Tour

Emerson, Lake & Palmer Fanfare Box Set Announced

Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video

Stevie Nicks Grants Harry Styles Wish On Fallon

The Struts Release New Song Ahead Of Foo Fighters Tour

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide

Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale

Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall

• more

Page Too News Stories
Linkin Park Officially Cancel 'One More Light' Tour

Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'

Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick

Taylor Swift Reportedly Finds Unique Way To Avoid Paparazzi

Carly Rae Jepsen's New Album A 'Weird Little Experiment'

Singled Out: Imani Coppola

Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital

Chance the Rapper and Young Thug Stream 'Big B's'

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Sing 'Fire Away'

Moby and Rebekah Del Rio Make 'Twin Peaks' Cameo

French Montana Reveals Who He See As The Voice Of Hip-Hop

Kacey Musgraves Throws Bachelorette Party At Dollywood

Diplo Claims That He's Never Been On A Date

Kendrick Lamar Gives Wheelchair-Bound Fan A New Van

Drake Not Living Off 'Degrassi' Royalty Checks

Ryan Gosling Makes Harry Styles' Heart Race

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.