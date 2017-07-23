Chris Cornell Children's Music Therapy Program Established

"The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation is excited to join Childhaven to support its extraordinary work impacting the lives of those in need," his widow, Vicky, said. "Chris and I always shared a strong belief in the healing and inspiring power of music, and through Childhaven's establishment of this program, we are able to keep the promise for Chris by continuing to protect the world's most vulnerable children."

Vicky has already committed $100,000 to the nonprofit's therapeutic early learning model for trauma-affected children. The nonprofit serves children from birth to 5-years-old and their families overcome instances of neglect, abuse, domestic violence, addiction and more. Read more here.