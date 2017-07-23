Yusuf (Cat Stevens) Releases New Song 'See What Love Did to Me'

"'See What Love Did to Me' is a song which extolls the virtue of Love and its destructive properties," Stevens told Rolling Stone. "It's based on a poem written by Yunus Emre, a Thirteenth Century Turkish poet. I fell upon the guitar riff back in 2006, while recording An Other Cup. It took eight years to find the right words and sentiments to marry with the joyous tune. It has musical ripples of Africa as well as India flowing through."

Referring to the line "Like a blindfolded bumblebee, Stevens said, "Like a blindfolded bee, guided only by his heart to the bosom of the flower, Love is the greatest Divine instinct that gives us wings to fly to the supreme heights of our humanity."

"It takes us to a garden where our minds can surrender reason in exchange for the nectar of love," he continued. "Worship is, in essence, a state total devotion to whoever we adore the most and expressing our yearning for closeness and proximity to our Beloved and where we forever want to be." Read more here.