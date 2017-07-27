Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie

I was reading this one book in March 2016. On the last page of the last chapter I read a sentence with the word "Valkyrie." I was immediately drawn to it. I kind of like to pick words based on the way they sound; whether it's the hard consonant that interests me or the overall number of syllables. The next month we were driving back to NYC in the rain after spending the weekend with family in Pennsylvania. I opened up the little note I keep in my phone for all my song ideas. And there it was, the word "Valkyrie" staring back at me.



I glanced out the window at the gloomy weather and began thinking about how the word could be applied as an analogy for my life. It made me think about how everyone tends to fear death at one point in their life or another. It made me remember when I was six years old and first learned I was going to die. And that's a lot to take in…I am going to die. We end up spending most of our lives figuring out how to be okay with that. We try to stuff them with fulfilling experiences so we can "die happily" and "have no regrets."



"Valkyrie" became a way for me to take control of that fear by externalizing it. As the Valkyrie, I could then decide who dies and who lives. It felt much more comfortable imagining what it was like on the flip side of things. Some of the lyrics also allude to the fact that recording the song itself has somehow immortalized me just into the thing I was writing about. By some strange logic I ended up creating this eternal parallel loop.

