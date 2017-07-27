Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie
07-27-2017
.
Black Satellite

Rising rock duo Black Satellite just released their debut album "Endless" on July 7th and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about their single "Valkyrie." Here is the story:

I was reading this one book in March 2016. On the last page of the last chapter I read a sentence with the word "Valkyrie." I was immediately drawn to it. I kind of like to pick words based on the way they sound; whether it's the hard consonant that interests me or the overall number of syllables. The next month we were driving back to NYC in the rain after spending the weekend with family in Pennsylvania. I opened up the little note I keep in my phone for all my song ideas. And there it was, the word "Valkyrie" staring back at me.

I glanced out the window at the gloomy weather and began thinking about how the word could be applied as an analogy for my life. It made me think about how everyone tends to fear death at one point in their life or another. It made me remember when I was six years old and first learned I was going to die. And that's a lot to take in…I am going to die. We end up spending most of our lives figuring out how to be okay with that. We try to stuff them with fulfilling experiences so we can "die happily" and "have no regrets."

"Valkyrie" became a way for me to take control of that fear by externalizing it. As the Valkyrie, I could then decide who dies and who lives. It felt much more comfortable imagining what it was like on the flip side of things. Some of the lyrics also allude to the fact that recording the song itself has somehow immortalized me just into the thing I was writing about. By some strange logic I ended up creating this eternal parallel loop.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Black Satellite Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Satellite T-shirts and Posters

More Black Satellite News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie

Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie


More Stories for Black Satellite

Black Satellite Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online- Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced- Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week- more

Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song- Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees- more

Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington- The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup- Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film- more

Page Too:
Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online- Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'- Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album- Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees- John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour- more

Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour- 'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'- Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week

Stone Temple Pilots' 'Core' Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Announce Memoir

Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie

Yes Add Steve Howe's son Dylan To Band's Tour Lineup

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Selling 'All the Small Things' For Kids

Linkin Park Producer Tributes Chester Bennington

George Thorogood On His First Solo Album and Covers

Final Art Pepper West Coast Sessions Volumes Announced

Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song

Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees

Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident

• more

Page Too News Stories
Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour

Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released

Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video

Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying

Singled Out: Black Satellite's Valkyrie

Darius Rucker Announces New Album 'When Was The Last Time'

Charli XCX Releases Music Video For 'Boys'

Billy Ray Cyrus Announces '25 Achy Breaky Years' Special

Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Album 'Unapologetically'

Rihanna Meets With French President and First Lady

J-Lo and A-Rod Share More Birthday Celebration Moments

Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album

Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees

John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour Dates

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.