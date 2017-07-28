Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car

The event happened at around 9:30 p.m. and police confirmed that the car was moving at an 'extremely slow speed." The injured photographer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Bieber got out of the car and attempted to render aid" after the collision Beverly Hills Police Department Sergeant Matthew Stout told the BBC. He added that the pop star 'remained on scene, co-operated with officers and was released." Read more including a link to video of the incident here.