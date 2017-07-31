Jane's Addiction: Alive at 25 To Be Available On Demand

Fans of the legendary alternative rock pioneers Jane's Addiction will get to experience the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of their critically acclaimed album Ritual de lo Habitual, in Jane's Addiction: Alive at 25, a new concert film documentary premiering on cable August 4, 2017. The special event includes the album performed in its entirety, along with the band's biggest hits, featuring guitar great Dave Navarro, lead singer Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins and Bass Chris Chaney igniting the stage at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater. Performances are interspersed with band member interviews in the film.

The memorable special will premiere on both Pay-Per-View (PPV) and Video On Demand (VOD) starting on August 4 with the PPV premiere at 9PM ET. It will be available on most cable systems* around the U.S. until Sept. 3 for $3.99 SD or $4.99 HD (SRP**).

An exclusive behind-the-scenes 15 minute video about how the band preps for performances is now online and will be airing on Free On Demand*** on most U.S. cable systems. To see the free video and get schedule information, go here.