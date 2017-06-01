Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend
06-01-2017
.
Greg Allman

(hennemusic) Greg Allman will be laid to rest during a private memorial service in Macon, GA on Saturday, June 3. The legendary musician died May 27 at his home in Savannah, GA from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69.

Allman's longtime manager Michael Lehman has announced that the funeral - set for 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street in Macon - will be a small friends and family-only service.

"The family is hoping to keep this between 75 and 100 people," Lehman tells the Macon Telegraph, adding that the attire, per Allman's request, would likely be blue jeans and, at the very dressiest, sports coats, but "no suits."

In a private service after the funeral, Allman will be buried next to his brother, Duane, and late bandmate Berry Oakley, at the city's Rose Hill Cemetery. Duane and Oakley both died in separate motorcycle accidents in Macon just three blocks and a year apart from each other in the early 70s.

Allman's family has invited fans to line the route of the funeral procession to Rose Hill Cemetery. The procession will begin after the memorial service at the intersection of Cherry Street and 1st Street, run north on 1st Street and then turn west onto Riverside Drive to the entrance of Rose Hill Cemetery. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Greg Allman Music, DVDs, Books and more

Greg Allman T-shirts and Posters

More Greg Allman News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend

Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death

Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69

Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor

Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances

Gregg Allman Was Hospitalized For 'Serious Health Issues' 2016 In Review

Gregg Allman Tour Bus In An Accident 2016 In Review

Gregg Allman Cancels Remaining 2016 Tour Dates

Gregg Allman Announces Return Following Serious Illness

Gregg Allman Hospitalized For 'Serious Health Issues'


More Stories for Greg Allman

Greg Allman Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dead Bodies Found In John Lennon's Old Home- Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'- Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video- more

Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years- Foo Fighters Keep Playing After Festival Cuts Their Power- Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes- more

Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell- KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons- Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed- Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'- Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison- more

Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert- Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call- Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical- more

Selena Gomez Addresses The Weeknd Collaboration Rumors- Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth- Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dead Bodies Found In John Lennon's Old Home

Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'

Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video

Iron Maiden Have Epic Plans For American Tour

Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend

Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'

BottleRock CEO Defends Cutting Off The Foo Fighters

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Exceeds All Experiences For Guitarist

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Releases Debut Solo Video 'Wall Of Glass'

David Gilmour Concert Film Coming To Theaters

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Online Tribute To Soundgarden Singer

Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Book of Dreams' Anniversary

W.A.S.P. Pull Out Of Summer Music Festivals

The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance

Ringo Starr Announces 2017 Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed

Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'

Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison

Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1

Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival

Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary

Halsey's New Album Accidentally Sold Early

Justin Bieber Announce Stadium Tour Pop Up Stores

Niall Horan Texted Invite By Ariana Grande For Manchester Benefit Concert

Florida Georgia Line Announce FGL House Grand Opening

La La Anthony Addresses Divorce Rumors

Singled Out: Athena Hiotis' Unbreakable Our Story

Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert

Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call

Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical

Ne-Yo Streams First Single In Two Years 'Another Love Song'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.