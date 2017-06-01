Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend

Allman's longtime manager Michael Lehman has announced that the funeral - set for 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street in Macon - will be a small friends and family-only service.

"The family is hoping to keep this between 75 and 100 people," Lehman tells the Macon Telegraph, adding that the attire, per Allman's request, would likely be blue jeans and, at the very dressiest, sports coats, but "no suits."

In a private service after the funeral, Allman will be buried next to his brother, Duane, and late bandmate Berry Oakley, at the city's Rose Hill Cemetery. Duane and Oakley both died in separate motorcycle accidents in Macon just three blocks and a year apart from each other in the early 70s.

Allman's family has invited fans to line the route of the funeral procession to Rose Hill Cemetery. The procession will begin after the memorial service at the intersection of Cherry Street and 1st Street, run north on 1st Street and then turn west onto Riverside Drive to the entrance of Rose Hill Cemetery. Read more here.