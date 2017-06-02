Bob Seger Announces Runaway Train Tour

Earlier this week, Seger sparked speculation that he was planning a retirement tour with the released of a cryptic video earlier this week that included the text 'One Last Time."

On Thursday, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band officially announced the late summer and fall Runaway Train Tour but made no mention of retirement. The trek will be kicking off on August 24th in Toledo, OH. at the Huntington Center.

Dates have been announced through October 28th with a show in Phoenix, AZ. at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, with more dates still be announced for the trek.

Runaway Train Tour Dates -

8/24 - Toledo, OH. - Huntington Center

8/26 - Moline, IL. - iWireless Center

8/30 - Green Bay, WI. - Resch Center

9/2 - Indianapolis, IN. - Klipsch Music Center

9/7 - Saginaw, MI. - Dow Event Center

9/9 - Detroit, MI. - DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/12 - Rochester, NY. - Blue Cross Arena

9/14 - Boston, MA. - TD Garden

9/16 - Uncasville, CT. - Mohegan

9/19 - Grand Rapids, MI. - Van Andel Arena

9/21 - Cincinnati, OH. - U.S. Bank Arena

9/23 - Detroit, MI. - Palace of Auburn Hills

9/28 - Pittsburgh, PA. - PPG Paints Arena

9/30 - Columbus, OH. - Nationwide Arena

10/5 - Greenville, SC. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/7 - Atlanta, GA. - Infinite Energy Arena

10/10 - Des Moines, IA. - Wells Fargo Arena

10/12 - St. Louis, MO. - Scottrade Center

10/14 - Kansas City, MO. - Sprint Center

10/19 - Houston, TX. - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/21 - Dallas, TX. - Ford Center at The Star

10/24 - Austin, TX. - Frank Erwin Center

10/26 - Denver, CO. - Pepsi Center

10/28 - Phoenix, AZ. - Talking Stick Resort Arena