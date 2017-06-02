|
Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals
.
The Eagles will have even more star power when they hit the stage at the Classic West and East festivals this summer with the announcement that they have recruited country music star Vince Gill to perform with them. Gill will help filled the void left by the death of Glenn Frey. It was previously announced that the legendary band would also be joined by Frey's son Deacon for the special events. Gill joked about teaming with the band in an interview with the LA Times. "In my mind, I always thought I'd have made a good Eagle," he said. Don Henley explained the thinking behind adding Vince and Deacon to the shows, "Bringing Deacon in was my idea. "I think of the guild system, which in both Eastern and Western cultures is a centuries-old tradition of the father passing down the trade to his son, and to me, that makes perfect moral and ethical sense. The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it--with both of these guys. I think he'd go, 'That's the perfect way to do this.'" The b-coastal music festivals will kick off with Classic West on July 15th and 16th at Dodger Stadium, followed by Classic East at Citi Field in New York on July 29th and 30th. The Saturday nights lineup will feature The Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers and the Sunday night roster will be Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind &Fire.
