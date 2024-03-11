Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup

The Hollywood Bowl has announced that a special concert, dubbed "Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett," will be taking place on April 11th with an all-star lineup.

The tribute concert will feature Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones. Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band and more special guests.

The venue tweeted, "Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett. One night only at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11, featuring performances by his many legendary friends and special guests. Amex presale begins Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m., public on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m."

Related Stories

Jimmy Buffett's 'University of Bourbon Street' Music Video Celebrates New Orleans

Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76 - 2023 In Review

Dave Matthews Plays Tribute To Jimmy Buffet On Howard Stern

Jimmy Buffett's Christmas Island Coming To Vinyl

News > Jimmy Buffett