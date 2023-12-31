Eagles Departure Was 'Blessing In Disguise' For Don Felder - 2023 In Review

Eagles Departure Was 'Blessing In Disguise' For Don Felder was a top 23 story of Sept 2023: AXS TV have shared a clip from The Big Interview With Dan Rather where legendary guitarist Don Felder discusses his departure from the Eagles. Felder left The Eagles under less-than-ideal circumstances. But years after his departure, the guitar maestro still has no regrets about his time with the band.

"To have all of that stripped away in literally a couple of months, the loss of my wife, my family, my kids, my identity as a father and as a parent, but at the same time my success, career, my musical talent... I had lost things that had really caused me to redefine who I was," Felder said in an interview with Dan Rather.

Felder continued: "I think it was a blessing in disguise that all of that happened because I found what was really an identity unto myself, unto my own. The strength to battle through that, to me, is what makes people grow and survive, when you're given something really hard in life and you don't just let it kill you. If it doesn't kill you, you can get through it and you'll be stronger for it."

If you enjoy insightful stories and conversations like these, then make sure to listen to the new Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast series. In it, the acclaimed journalist touches upon life, love, and rock and roll history with music greats like Rod Stewart, Shania Twain, Ringo Starr, and Robert Plant. Listen to it now on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and on additional podcasting platforms.

