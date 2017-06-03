Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Matthews and Reynolds delivered an emotional rendition of Allman Brothers Band classic "Sweet Melissa' to an Atlanta crowd at Verizon Amphitheater.

The Allman Brothers Band frontman died on May 27 at his home in Savannah, Georgia from complications with liver cancer. He was 69. A private funeral is scheduled to be held today (June 3rd) at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street, and fans are invited to line the route from the chapel to Rose Hill Cemetery where the rocker will be buried by his brother, Duane Allman. Watch the tribute performance here.