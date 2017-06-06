Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail
06-06-2017
(Radio.com) Kodak Black was released from the Broward County Jail on Monday morning (June 5), according to XXL. The rapper got onto Instagram Live shortly after his release to announce the good news to his fans.

The 19-year-old rapper was sentenced to a year in jail for violating the terms of his house arrest earlier this year, but the judge cut him a better deal that allowed him to leave early.

If Kodak completed a 30-day life skills course in jail, he could have his sentence reduced to 180 days with credit for time served. This means the Painting Pictures rapper was able to walk out of jail once he finished his course. Check out the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Kodak Black Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kodak Black T-shirts and Posters

More Kodak Black News

Kodak Black Released Early From Jail

Kodak Black Music
