Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail

The 19-year-old rapper was sentenced to a year in jail for violating the terms of his house arrest earlier this year, but the judge cut him a better deal that allowed him to leave early.

If Kodak completed a 30-day life skills course in jail, he could have his sentence reduced to 180 days with credit for time served. This means the Painting Pictures rapper was able to walk out of jail once he finished his course. Check out the posts here.