Marc Anthony Announces The Full Circle Tour

The tour will be kicking off on August 25th in Bridgeport, CT at the Webster Bank Arena and will conclude on December 3rd in Chicago at the Allstate Arena.



Anthony has enlisted the CMN production team to designed a circular stage that will allow him perform in the round during the shows that are set to feature tracks from his career including the hits and some of his favorites.

Marc had this to say, "I want to feel my people close and dedicate all my songs, one by one, to them; I want to give them a heartfelt thanks for having been with me since the beginning of my career."

August 25th Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena

August 26th New York City Madison Square Garden

September 15th Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

September 16th Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

October 6th San Jose, CA SAP Center

October 8th Los Angeles, CA The Forum

October 19th Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 22nd Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

November 9th Washington, DC Eagle Bank Arena

November 10th Reading, PA Santander Arena

November 12th Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

November 17th Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

November 19th Orlando, FL Amway Center

December 3rd Chicago, IL Allstate Arena