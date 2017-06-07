Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Marc Anthony Announces The Full Circle Tour
06-07-2017

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony has announced that he will be returning to the road later this year for a U.S. tour dubbed Full Circle that will run from mid-summer until late fall.

The tour will be kicking off on August 25th in Bridgeport, CT at the Webster Bank Arena and will conclude on December 3rd in Chicago at the Allstate Arena.

Anthony has enlisted the CMN production team to designed a circular stage that will allow him perform in the round during the shows that are set to feature tracks from his career including the hits and some of his favorites.

Marc had this to say, "I want to feel my people close and dedicate all my songs, one by one, to them; I want to give them a heartfelt thanks for having been with me since the beginning of my career."

August 25th Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena
August 26th New York City Madison Square Garden
September 15th Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
September 16th Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
October 6th San Jose, CA SAP Center
October 8th Los Angeles, CA The Forum
October 19th Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 22nd Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
November 9th Washington, DC Eagle Bank Arena
November 10th Reading, PA Santander Arena
November 12th Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
November 17th Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
November 19th Orlando, FL Amway Center
December 3rd Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

