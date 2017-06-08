Justin Bieber Mails Lyrics To New Song '2U' To Fans

POn Tuesday (June 6), Bieber chose to build up even more anticipation by sending out lyrics to his unreleased track in the mail. Dedicated Beliebers from across the country took to social media to post images of the lyrics letters they were sent in the mail.

From the photo, one lyric reads, "There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine." Though Bieber might have made a few fans incredibly happy, others are jokingly taking to Twitter to express their disappointment about not receiving their own letters. Check out their hilarious responses here.