Rachel Crow Talks Positive New Single 'Dime'

In 2012 Rachel released the single "Mean Girls" off of her self-titled debut EP. Now, Rachel is back with a brand new single, "Dime," produced and co-written with NYC indie band and production trio AJR, which she is very excited to get in front of fans.

"Ladies, guys, everybody! Everybody ain't a penny' they're a dime," Rachel told 92.3 AMP Radio about her positive new single. "Dime' is a feel-good song and it's just about people who have done you wrong in the past' because I feel like, especially today, there's so much negativity and I just wanted to put a little burst of positive energy out there, like, 'Boom! You're a dime!"

