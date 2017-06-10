|
Rihanna Releases Clip From Malawi Humanitarian Trip
(Radio.com) Rihanna has released video footage of her recent philanthropic trip to Malawi. In the clip, the pop star talks to government officials, teachers and students about the state of education in the impoverished country. One boy in the video said he doesn't worry about the food that he doesn't have now. 'I believe in the future. When I will be a businessman I will have more food," he said. The singer said that she went to Malawi to observe the struggles the people there undergo on a daily basis. 'I'm really here to see it. It's one thing to read statistics, but I want to see it firsthand and find out all that can be done and where to start first." In another scene, Rihanna is shown sitting with former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, a board chair for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE); Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, in Malawi; and Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. Read more and watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
