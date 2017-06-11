Jerry Seinfeld Laughs Off Kesha Hug Controversy

Jerry explained, "I'm 63, I don't know every pop star… I don't know everyone." He is also not completely into hugs, saying, "I'm not, well as a total stranger." But, Jerry gave AJ a hug, why? He said, "But I know you how many years? I've known you twenty years."

Looking back on how it all went down, Seinfeld pointed out, "I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off." He smiled, "When you get to be my age and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere… hug isn't first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that."

"I got a borderline harassment case here!" Jerry laughed. He didn't hug her, but added, "I'm sure I would've liked her, but I need to know who are you."

When AJ commented that Kesha has seen him on TV, Jerry replied, "I'm so flattered by that, but the TV only works one way... I can't see who's watching."

He noted that he and Kesha were able to laugh about the moment off-camera, revealing, "She was very nice about it, we laughed about it." But did she get a hug after their exchange? Jerry responded, "No!" Read more here.