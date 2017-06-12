Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Raspberries Historic Reunion Being Released As Double Album
06-12-2017
.
Raspberries

A recording of the 2004 reunion concert of the original four members of the Raspberries is set to be released as a new double disc live album entitled "Pop Art Live" on August 18th.

The album recordings were captured during the opening night of the House Of Blues in the band's hometown of Cleveland on November 26, 2004 and was the kicked off to the iconic group's reunion tour the next year. A special Edition 3-LP vinyl set will be released later in the year.

The new 2-CD package will include notes from filmmaker and former rock critic Cameron Crowe, pop music author James Rosen, and longtime Raspberries aficionados Bernie Hogya and Ken Sharp.

Crowe's writes in part: "It was the early '70s, and the editor of the local underground newspaper where I worked was confused and fascinated by the Raspberries' debut album.

"I watched as a room full of post-hippie political journalists passed around the album cover, solemnly smelling the scratch 'n' sniff cover. I'd talked my way into the job despite of, or maybe because of, my age (15), and the editor trusted me to fill some space reviewing records. I took the record home, and gave it a spin. 'Go All the Way' opened the album, and the Raspberries' career, with a sonic knock to the jaw. Within three chords, I knew I had to blast it.

"The run of songs continued, each one building on the giddy promise of the last, from "Come Around and See Me" to the rapturous 'I Saw the Light' and beyond . . . it was one of the strongest introductions to a record I'd heard. The assurance, the kick in the band's attack, and the pop majesty of Eric Carmen's vocals made me a life-long fan."

Tracklisting:
DISC ONE:
1. I Wanna Be With You

2. Play On

3. I Can't Explain

4. Nobody Knows
5. Let's Pretend

6. Don't Wanna Say Goodbye

7. Party's Over

8. Overnight Sensation [Hit Record]

9. Might As Well

10. It Seemed So Easy

11. Baby's In Black

12. If You Change
Your Mind

13. Tonight

14. I Can Remember

DISC TWO:
1. Starting Over
2. Last Dance

3. I Saw The Light
4. No Reply

5. When You Were With Me
6. It's Cold Outside
7. Should I Wait

8. Come Around And See Me

9. Makin' It Easy
10. Ticket To Ride
11. Hard To Get Over A Heartbreak
12. Ecstacy
13. I'm A Rocker
14. Go All The Way

