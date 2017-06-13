Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song

Halliwell and Michael were more than fellow English pop icons -- they also shared a close personal friendship. The Wham! frontman was a sounding board for Halliwell when she departed the Spice Girls to embark on her own solo career.

"When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions," she said in a statement. "I didn't know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became 'Angels in Chains.'"

Halliwell recorded the song with Wham! singer Shirley Lewis and Michael's longtime guitarist, Phil Palmer. Read more here.