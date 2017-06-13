Hinder Stream New Song 'Remember Me' and Announce Album

The group had the following to say about their upcoming album, "The constant emotional expenditure that an artist must do in order to always be creating and the ups and downs of a career in music tends to lead to substance abuse and suicides.

"Unfortunately, the world has lost way too many music legends this way. Overall, this album is definitely darker and heavier than most of the past Hinder albums. However, for our old school fans, it also has a few songs that have that signature 'Hinder' sound." Stream the new single via Spotify here.