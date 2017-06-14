Avett Brothers and Jack Johnson Lead Farm Aid 2017 Lineup

The trio organized the first concert in 1985 to bring awareness about the loss of family farms. The event has raised over $50 million since its inception. Dave Matthews joined the Aid Board of Directors in 2001. He also will be performing alongside Tim Reynolds.

Other artists who perform include Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Insects vs Robots. Read more here.