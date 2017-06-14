Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover
06-14-2017
.
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is making the rounds to promote his latest hit album and recently unplugged for a cover of Britney Spear's blockbuster single "...Baby One More Time."

Sheeran did the acoustic jam of the 1999 Spears hit during his recent appearance as part of streaming service Spotify's Singles series featuring live recordings from music stars captured at their New York City studio.

In addition to playing the Britney cover, Sheeran also performed his hit single "Castle On The Hill", which was released as one of the lead singles for his latest album in addition to "Shape Of You". Check out the cover performance here.

advertisement

Ed Sheeran Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ed Sheeran T-shirts and Posters

More Ed Sheeran News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Goes Online

Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Track To Beyonce's 'Crazy In Love'

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment Preview Released

Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Like Spicy Version Of His Favorite

Ed Sheeran Engagement To Cherry Seaborn Rumored

Ed Sheeran Issues Humorous Charity Challenge

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video


More Stories for Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band- Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face- more

Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend- Slipknot Film Coming To Movie Theaters- Piece Of Led Zeppelin History Being Sold Online- more

Page Too:
Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks- Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends- more

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams- Christina Grimmie's Posthumous Album Streaming Online- DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark

Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor

Five Finger Death Punch Address Latest Concert Disaster

Queens of the Stone Age Go Old School To Tease New Album

Fleetwood Mac Stars Rock Classic With Kids Instruments

Queen And Adam Lambert Heading Down Under For Tour

Linkin Park's Invisible TV Performance Goes Online

Van Morrison Added To Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Show

Marty Friedman Announces North American Tour

The Black Dahlia Murder Plan Special Summer Slaughter Tour Set

Avett Brothers and Jack Johnson Lead Farm Aid 2017 Lineup

Gary Clark Jr. Guests On Sheryl Crow's 'Halfway There'

Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne

Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face

• more

Page Too News Stories
Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover

Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request

Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration

Rick Ross Releases Video For Birdman Diss Track

The Weeknd Announces Fall Tour With Gucci Mane

Rihanna Celebrates Golden State Warriors Victory With New Video

Kodak Black Seeks Legal Permission To Record with Ex-Cons

Backstreet Boys Extend Larger Than Life Residency Into 2018

Scotty McCreery Releases 'Five More Minutes' Video

A$AP Ferg Releases Two New Tracks 'Nia Long' And 'Aw Yea'

Big Boi Streams New Track 'Chocolate' Featuring Trozc

Singled Out: Karl Phillips And The Rejects

Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song

Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks

Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.