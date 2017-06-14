Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover

Sheeran did the acoustic jam of the 1999 Spears hit during his recent appearance as part of streaming service Spotify's Singles series featuring live recordings from music stars captured at their New York City studio.

In addition to playing the Britney cover, Sheeran also performed his hit single "Castle On The Hill", which was released as one of the lead singles for his latest album in addition to "Shape Of You". Check out the cover performance here.