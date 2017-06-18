Chance the Rapper Backs $2 Million Initiative for Chicago Youth

On Wednesday (June 14), the rapper announced his collaboration with Chicago Beyond, an organization seeking innovative programs, ideas and approaches to provide opportunities for young Chicagoans to grow.

Chance was joined by Chicago Beyond's Liz Dozier on Facebook Live for the announcement. Those with ideas should visit chicagobeyond.org and submit a 90-second video pitch for their shot at $2 million. "We're looking for amazing ideas, programs, approaches to support Chicago's kids," Dozier explained. Read more here.