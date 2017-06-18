|
French Montana Reveals Inspiration For 'Unforgettable' Video
.
(Radio.com) Moroccan-born, South Bronx-raised rapper/producer French Montana is currently riding the wave of his hugely successful new single 'Unforgettable' featuring Mississippi rapper Swae Lee. During a stop at 92.3 AMP Radio's studio in his hometown of New York City, he detailed the impact the project has had on himself and all those involved. The visual for the track was filmed on location in Uganda after French Montana was inspired by a dance routine video posted online featuring local troupe Triplets Ghetto Kids getting down to the single. "Definitely with the video, I felt like there's a lot of gaps happening in the world," French Montana told AMP Radio's DJ Toro, "and I'm trying to build bridges as far as going somewhere where there's real talent and showcasing it to the world on my platform." "It just touched me in such a way when I landed and went there, and drove three hours to find out they only had two [hospital] rooms for 300,000 people and there was just one ambulance -- and they usually have 40 babies a month. So we just built 10 room floors and five floors, they're almost done. So, they're about to have 50 rooms, 200 mothers just signed in just this week alone." "I could have done it anywhere," he continued. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
