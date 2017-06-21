Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Haim Stream Studio Version Of 'Little of Your Love'
06-21-2017
.
Haim

The sister pop trio led Haim are giving fans another taste of what is to come from their forthcoming sophomore album with the stream of a new track called "Little of Your Love."

The group had previously debuted the song live during their performance on Saturday Night Live last month but have now released the studio version of the track.

Their new album, entitled "Something To Tell You", will be hitting stores on July 7th and they had previously released the two songs from the effort: "Right Now," and "Want You Back."

They will be returning to televison next Thursday, June 29th, when they are scheduled to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen to the studio version of "Little of Your Love" here.

More Haim News

Haim Music
