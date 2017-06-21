|
Hogan's Goat Streaming New Single 'Pennymade'
.
Nashville heavy rockers Hogan's Goat are offering fans another preview of their forthcoming self-titled debut album with the stream of the new single "Pennymade" Frontman John Salmon had this to say about the track, "Pennymade is one of the more straightforward tracks from the album. It illustrates our Rock N' Roll flavor, while keeping pace with some of the heavier songs. That's just my two cents." The song is second single from the self-produced album which is set to be released on July 18thh and was mixed by Alex Gilson and Nathan Zensen and mastered by Tommy Dorsey. Stream the song here.
Frontman John Salmon had this to say about the track, "Pennymade is one of the more straightforward tracks from the album. It illustrates our Rock N' Roll flavor, while keeping pace with some of the heavier songs. That's just my two cents."
The song is second single from the self-produced album which is set to be released on July 18thh and was mixed by Alex Gilson and Nathan Zensen and mastered by Tommy Dorsey. Stream the song here.
• Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour
• Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks
• Pink Floyd Founder's 'Dark Side Of Moon' Gold Record Being Auctioned
• Chris Cornell Posthumous 'The Promise' Video Released
• Gene Simmons Announces Tour Dates For Solo Band
• The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival
• Liam Gallagher Slams Today's Brand Of Rock Stars
• U2 Joshua Tree Tour Delayed Release Of New Album
• Imagine Dragons Give Super Fan The Surprise Of His Lifetime
• Phear Cover Iron Maiden Classic On New EP
• Nothing More Announce North American Tour
• Hogan's Goat Streaming New Single 'Pennymade'
• Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup
• Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Going International
• Singled Out: Willamena's When You Close Your Eyes
• Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42
• The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory
• Lorde Allegedly Compares Friendship with Taylor Swift To Having Allergies
• Haim Stream Studio Version Of 'Little of Your Love'
• Deadmau5 Mocks DJ Khaled's Disastrous Electric Daisy Carnival Set
• Shania Twain's New Music Inspired By Life's Struggles
• Carrie Underwood Reveals That Her Fairytale Search Is Over
• Gwen Stefani Shares Photos From Blake Shelton's Birthday Celebration
• The 'Nicki Minaj Challenge' Sweeping Social Media
• Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson
• Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'
• Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards
• Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour
• LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream'
• Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.