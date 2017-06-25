Rihanna Shares Breakup Advice With Heartbroken Fan

Over Twitter direct message, the fan asked RiRi, "How did you get over your first heartbreak? I've been struggling." A few hours later Rihanna responded with sweet words of wisdom.

The pop star wrote, "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!" Check out the exchange here.