Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant

'sorry, i just made the terrible mistake of listening to a chainsmokers song. at least the first 6 seconds of it," the contentious EDM artist tweeted. "i was trying to do something."

And he didn't leave it at that. Deadmau5 tagged the 'Smokers in his next tweet to make sure they didn't miss his vitriol, 'I ALSO NEED TO LEARN HOW TO UNROLL A SUIT@thechainsmokers i used to just say you were s— for fun. now im 100% convinced you're s—."

The DJ continued to spread the hate, slamming everyone in the Top 40. Engaging with one of his almost four million Twitter followers, Deadmau5 explained that he disliked everything he heard.

As the artist went on with his rampage mocking lyrics and rhymes, Zedd responded, 'why u hating so much, Joel….. u need to eat a snickers". Read more including the tweets here.