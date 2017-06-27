TesseracT Release 'Smile' Lyric Video

The clip can be streamed here. Frontman Daniel Tompkins had this to say about the track, "Lyrically, 'Smile' carries a strong and forward sense of irony as we explore and darkest side of the human condition.

"The song will witness the manifestation of an 'entity.' Consciousness survives through constant manipulation only to propagate pessimism and hopelessness. Our entity observes, consumes and evolves, bearing witness to human existence, mimicking our presence in colossal form."

Megadeth, Meshuggah and TesseracT Tour Dates

6/27 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

6/28 Portsmouth, VA - Portsmouth Pavillion

6/29 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

6/30 Columbus, OH - Express Live

7/07 Saint Charles, MO - Family Arena

7/08 Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

7/09 Houston, TX - Revention Music Centre

7/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

TesseracT Headline Dates:

7/01/17 - Indianapolis IN - The Emerson Theater

7/05/17 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In

7/06/17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

7/12/17 - Buffalo, NY - The Waiting Room

7/13/17 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Grill