Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor
06-28-2017
.
Rush

(Gibson) Prog rock legends Rush are used to accolades but the members of iconic trio have recently received a very unusual honor from the High Park Zoo in their native Toronto, Canada.

Three baby capybaras -- large South American rodents -- have been named Rush's Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart , following a poll conducted by the Friends of High Park Zoo. More than 44,800 votes were cast in the poll, and more than 32,500 of those votes went to name the capybaras after the first names of the Rush members.

"We are thrilled to hear that 3 cute little furry creatures from South America now bear our names at High Park Zoo in Toronto!" Lee stated on Rush's Instagram page. "Thanks to all who voted to give us this special honour! By the way, which one is me? In the picture I saw none of them were wearing glasses."

The capybara triplets are a favorite among High Park Zoo attendees. The triplets were born just in February. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rush News

Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor

