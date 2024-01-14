.

Rush's Alex Lifeson On His Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis

01-14-2024
Rush's Alex Lifeson On His Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson opened up with his two decade long battle with psoriatic arthritis during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk last week.

He said, "I would say that's slowly getting worse, as to be expected. I have psoriatic arthritis, and I've been dealing with it for quite a while, for almost 20 years. I'm on two biologics, so sort of like a double whammy in dealing with it.

"And it's been very, very effective. Despite the side effects and all of that, it's been a really effective regimen for me, and it's really helped my hands. I have times where the inflammation has its own mind, and that's when you'll see me shaking my hands. But it is what it is, and I can still get by, and I'm so used to it, I don't really even think about it that much anymore."

