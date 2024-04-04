Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release

(Kayos) On April 20, 2024, Mercury Studios will exclusively release, on Record Store Day, a 3LP package, pressed on "Towelie-Blue" vinyl, of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert.

Recorded over two nights on August 9 and 10, 2022 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, this concert features performances from South Park creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, along with Primus and Ween.

Also included is a special performance of "Closer to The Heart" with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from the band Rush. Additionally, the 3LP package is numbered up to 5500 copies.

Track Listing

Side A:

1. There's Magic Inside You - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

2. Here Come The Bastards - Primus & Ween

3. Uncle Fker - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

4. Montage - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

5. Jackin' It In San Diego - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

Side B:

1. It's Easy MMkay - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

2. South Park Themes - Les Claypool & Primus, Trey Parker, Matt Stone

3. Butters Theme Song / Robot Friend - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

4. Blame Canada - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

Side C:

1. Closer To The Heart - Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson of Rush (with Primus & Matt Stone)

2. Colorado Farm - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

3. Gay Fish - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side D:

1. The Mollusk - Ween

2. Tommy (Butters) The Cat - Primus, Matt Stone

3. Let's Fighting Love - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

4. When I Was On Top Of You - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side E:

1. Buckingham Green - Ween

2. The Ballad of Lemmiwinks - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

3. Kyle's Mom's a Bitch - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side F:

1. What Would Brian Boitano Do? - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

2. Boogers & Cum - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

3. America, Fk Yeah / America Medley - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

