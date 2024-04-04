.

Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release

04-04-2024
(Kayos) On April 20, 2024, Mercury Studios will exclusively release, on Record Store Day, a 3LP package, pressed on "Towelie-Blue" vinyl, of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert.

Recorded over two nights on August 9 and 10, 2022 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, this concert features performances from South Park creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, along with Primus and Ween.

Also included is a special performance of "Closer to The Heart" with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from the band Rush. Additionally, the 3LP package is numbered up to 5500 copies.

Find participating stores and more information at recordstoreday.com

Track Listing
Side A:
1. There's Magic Inside You - Trey Parker & Matt Stone
2. Here Come The Bastards - Primus & Ween
3. Uncle Fker - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
4. Montage - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
5. Jackin' It In San Diego - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

Side B:
1. It's Easy MMkay - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
2. South Park Themes - Les Claypool & Primus, Trey Parker, Matt Stone
3. Butters Theme Song / Robot Friend - Trey Parker & Matt Stone
4. Blame Canada - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

Side C:
1. Closer To The Heart - Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson of Rush (with Primus & Matt Stone)
2. Colorado Farm - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
3. Gay Fish - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side D:
1. The Mollusk - Ween
2. Tommy (Butters) The Cat - Primus, Matt Stone
3. Let's Fighting Love - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
4. When I Was On Top Of You - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side E:
1. Buckingham Green - Ween
2. The Ballad of Lemmiwinks - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
3. Kyle's Mom's a Bitch - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side F:
1. What Would Brian Boitano Do? - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
2. Boogers & Cum - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)
3. America, Fk Yeah / America Medley - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

