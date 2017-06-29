|
Soul Man Sam Moore Fuels Warrior Games With New Anthem
Legendary "Soul Man" singer Sam Moore of Sam & Dave fame fuels the new video promoting the upcoming 2017 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games. Moore sings the new anthem "Show For You" accompanied by the Chicago Children's Choir to promote the 8th annual Warrior Games which will be taking place in Chicago from June 30th - July 8th. Moore will performing the song at the opening ceremonies on July 1st.We were sent the following details The video, shot exclusively in the City of Chicago, was the first in a series of videos that will highlight athletes from each service who will participate in the games. U.S. Marine Corps veteran Lance Cpl. Sarah Rudder is featured running through city streets on her running blade prosthetic, passing well known landmarks and being joined by Chicago residents. The video concludes with Rudder and fellow athletes representing each of the U.S. military services and Special Operations Command standing proud in Soldier Field. "We are very excited to begin promoting the 2017 DoD Warrior Games in Chicago," said U.S. Navy Capt. Brent Breining, director of the 2017 DoD Warrior Games. "These videos will be shown throughout the Chicagoland area with the purpose of inviting the community to attend the events and support our wounded warrior athletes and their families." The video is part of the "By Air, By Land or By Sea" campaign, which asks viewers how they will get to the games. It can be viewed here.
