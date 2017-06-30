Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Drake Reveals Lineup for Eighth Annual OVO Fest
06-30-2017
.
Drake

(Radio.com) The day after hosting the inaugural NBA Awards, Drake has announced the date and lineup for the eighth annual OVO Fest which will be happening later this summer.

This year's event is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 7th in Toronto, Canada, Drake revealed via a post on his Instagram account featuring an event poster.

In addition to the leading performance from Drake and festival will include additional sets from PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, DVSN and Roy Woods. See the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

