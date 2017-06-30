Jay-Z Releases 'Kill Jay Z' Clip To Promote New Album

There is some speculation that the album will be accompanied by a long form video for each song, similar to what Jay Z's wife Beyonce did for her album Lemonade.

JAY-Z's camp previously said that 4:44 will feature a video component starring Moonlight's Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o and Danny Glover, reports NME. Another teaser featured a new song called "Adnis." Watch "Kill Jay Z" here.