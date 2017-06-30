My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

They will be kicking things off on October 5th in Mesa, AZ at Club Red and will they will be concluding the road trip on November 5th at The Casbah in San Diego, CA.

The band will be commemorating their Wax Trax! albums "Confessions of a Knife" and "I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits" during the special 24 date trek. See the dates below:

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:

10/05 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ (All Ages)

10/06 -191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

10/07 -Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

10/08 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

10/10 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK (All Ages)

10/11 - Trees - Dallas, TX (All Ages)

10/12 - Industry - San Antonio, TX

10/13 - Elysium - Austin, TX

10/14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10/15 - The Parish HOB - New Orleans, LA

10/17 - Ready Room - St Louis, MO (All Ages)

10/18 - Skully's - Columbus, OH (All Ages)

10/19 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

10/20 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

10/21 - Amsterdam Bar - St Paul, MN

10/24 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

10/27 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA '

10/28 - Dante's - Portland, OR

10/30 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

10/31 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA

11/02 - Beauty Bar- Las Vegas, NV

11/03 - Club 80's - Corona, CA

11/04 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA (All Ages)

11/05 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA