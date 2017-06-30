Singled Out: Eidola's The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve

"The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve" actually came to me in a dream one night. The song structure, drums, melody, and lyrics all played in full. It took me a few days to actually manifest the song structure in real life, but I worked with my drummer Matt and we pieced it all together for the other guys to write to.

At the time I was actually listening to a lot of Paramore and Pvris. I think one song in particular that influenced Abstract was the song "Careful" off of Paramore's Brand New Eyes. That song is super catchy and hits a really raw, emotional place for me. I loved tapping into that for this album opener.

The song itself serves as an overture for the album, and lyrically I wanted it to work as a sort of compendium for the concept itself. Something relevant and hopeful, modern but still functional as a conceptual narrative.

