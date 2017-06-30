Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Eidola's The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve
06-30-2017
.
Eidola

Eidola recently released their new album "To Speak, To Listen" and to celebrate we asked singer Andrew Wells to tell us about the song "The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve." Here is the story:

"The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve" actually came to me in a dream one night. The song structure, drums, melody, and lyrics all played in full. It took me a few days to actually manifest the song structure in real life, but I worked with my drummer Matt and we pieced it all together for the other guys to write to.

At the time I was actually listening to a lot of Paramore and Pvris. I think one song in particular that influenced Abstract was the song "Careful" off of Paramore's Brand New Eyes. That song is super catchy and hits a really raw, emotional place for me. I loved tapping into that for this album opener.

The song itself serves as an overture for the album, and lyrically I wanted it to work as a sort of compendium for the concept itself. Something relevant and hopeful, modern but still functional as a conceptual narrative.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Eidola Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eidola T-shirts and Posters

More Eidola News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Eidola's The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve


More Stories for Eidola

Eidola Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better- Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music- Ozzy- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback Singer- KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs- Queen And Adam Lambert 'VR Are The Champions'- more

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star- Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor- Tool- more

Page Too:
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull Shirts Following Rock Star Backlash- Adele Warns She May Retire From Touring After London Concerts- Migos' Offset Reveals 'Culture II' Date- more

Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music- Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today- Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video- Future And Chris Brown- more

Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos- Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery- The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video- Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better

Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music

Corey Taylor Defends Linkin Park Singer Over Fan Backlash

Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Favorite Metal Albums Of All Time

The Winery Dogs Release 'Elevate (Live)' Video

The Doors Complete Singles Collection Coming This Fall

KMFDM Reveal Details For New Album 'Hell Yeah'

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Alice Cooper Reveals Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band

Kurt Cobain's Never-Before-Seen Paintings Goes On Display

Beatles Producer George Martin Biography Coming Soon

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Ambitious Life Of America Project

Greta Van Fleet Announce Summer Headline Tour

Singled Out: Eidola's The Abstract Of A Planet In Resolve

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull Shirts Following Rock Star Backlash

Adele Warns She May Retire From Touring After London Concerts

Migos' Offset Reveals 'Culture II' Release Date

Kanye West Rumored To Resume His Saint Pablo Tour

Drake Reveals Lineup for Eighth Annual OVO Fest

Chase Rice Announces 2018 Lambs And Lions Tour

Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum Lead 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Vic Mensa Releases 'OMG' Music Video Featuring Pusha T

Crystal Gayle Looks Back At 'Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue'

Jay-Z Releases 'Kill Jay Z' Clip To Promote New Album

Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music

Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today

Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video

Future And Chris Brown's PIE Video Goes Online

DJ Khaled Recruits Nas and Travis Scott for 'It's Secured' Video

Haim Television Performance Of New Single Goes Online

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.