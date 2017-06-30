Vic Mensa Releases 'OMG' Music Video Featuring Pusha T

He is offering a preview clip of the video to fans that do not subscribe to the service. The track comes from Mensa's newly released capsule, "The Manuscript."

Directed by Shomi Patwary and Vic Mensa, the visual features appearances from Joey Purp, Smoko Ono, Towkio, Hollywood Holt, GLC, Mano, KAMI, Young Chop and Papi Beatz. Watch the preview of "OMG" here.