KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show (Week in Review)

During the show, Criss played a mix of classics, his own solo material and various covers. Speaking about his departure from the road, the 71-year-old drummer said that he wanted to say goodbye on his own terms, according to Billboard.

"I want to leave the stage happy," Criss explained. "I got onto the stage not thinking about making a buck. It was just pure: Play drums, have a good time, meet girls, travel and get out of Brooklyn."

Nothing has been scheduled yet, but Criss might offer similar farewell concerts in other countries. Read more - here.