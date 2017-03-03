Five Alarm Funk Release 'Sweat' New Album

The new album is the group's sixth full length effort and was produced by Ben Kaplan (Rise Against, Mother Mother, Biffy Clyro). It hit stores in North American today, March 3rd.

The band mixes various genres including gypsy rock, Afro-funk, Latin, ska, punk and prog-metal to achieve their signature sound and drummer/vocalist Tayo Branston had this to say, "I would say that it's intense, passionate, and fun, genre-spanning music that really anybody can get onboard with. It's got such an array of different sounds, and you can tell that each player has his own individual take and input into each track." Check out the new song here.