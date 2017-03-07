Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums

Plenty of big stars have earned the chart's top spot out of the gate: Some have even done it more than once. But Future became the first person ever to do it in rapid-fire succession, replacing his own number one with his next number one. HNDRXX marks the rapper's fifth number-one album overall.

Future joins an elite group of nine artists whose albums have occupied the number one and number two spots on the chart at the same time. The last to do so was Prince, whose albums posthumously climbed the charts after his death last year. Read more here.