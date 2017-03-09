Joey Feek's Album 'If Not For You' Set For Release

When Joey recorded the album, which her husband Rory and collaborator Bill McDermott co-produced, it was originally titled Strong Enough to Cry. She eventually released it under that name through her record label with the late Tim Johnson, Giantslayer Records.

The 12-track album will come with a new 48-page booklet that features photos and memories from Joey + Rory, and other members of the Feek family. Rory has pledged to keep telling "a great story" to keep Joey's memory alive.