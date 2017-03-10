Diego's Umbrella Streaming Full New Album 'Edjka'

"This is our best album to date. It is raw and emotional, the combination of years on the road, finely tuned craftmanship and bold songwriting," says vocalist Vaughn Lindstrom.

"What makes it even more exciting is that we're teaming up with Hardline Entertainment for the release. This is gonna be an exciting year for Diego's Umbrella. We're really excited about all that's in store. Killer new album, our live show is dialed, new label, new management... Let's do this!"

Diego's Umbrella is a 5-piece Gypsy-Rock band from San Francisco, CA. They combine violin, flamenco guitar, and 3-part harmonies with modern rock sensibility and eastern European flavor. They have been performing for 12-years, toured nationally and internationally for 8 of those years and have garnered worldwide acclaim. The band has toured internationally many times over and performs nationally on a regular basis. The band has also been a featured performer at many major festivals including SXSW, BottleRock, Outside Lands, and High Sierra.

Diego's Umbrella will kick-off their headlining tour starting March 15th with a 4-night stint at the legendary SXSW festival in Austin, TX. Check out the album stream following by the tour dates below:

Tour Dates:

Mar 15 - Austin, TX @ Key Bar

Mar 16 - Austin, TX @ Key Bar

Mar 17 - Austin, TX @ Key Bar

Mar 18 - Austin, TX @ Key Bar

Mar 23 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 24 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Stargazers Theater

Mar 25 - Avon, CO @ Agave Club

Apr 11 - Moscow, ID @ John's Alley

Apr 12 - Boise, ID @ The Reef

Apr 14 - Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Ski Resort

Apr 15 - Ketchum, ID @ Whiskey Jacques

Apr 20 - Hermosa Beach, CA @ The Standing Room

Apr 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

Apr 24 - Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada Big Room