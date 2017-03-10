|
Diego's Umbrella Streaming Full New Album 'Edjka'
.
Gypsy-rockers Diego's Umbrella have released their new album "Edjka" on Hardline Entertainment and are currently streaming the album in its entirety with antiMusic. "This is our best album to date. It is raw and emotional, the combination of years on the road, finely tuned craftmanship and bold songwriting," says vocalist Vaughn Lindstrom. "What makes it even more exciting is that we're teaming up with Hardline Entertainment for the release. This is gonna be an exciting year for Diego's Umbrella. We're really excited about all that's in store. Killer new album, our live show is dialed, new label, new management... Let's do this!" Diego's Umbrella is a 5-piece Gypsy-Rock band from San Francisco, CA. They combine violin, flamenco guitar, and 3-part harmonies with modern rock sensibility and eastern European flavor. They have been performing for 12-years, toured nationally and internationally for 8 of those years and have garnered worldwide acclaim. The band has toured internationally many times over and performs nationally on a regular basis. The band has also been a featured performer at many major festivals including SXSW, BottleRock, Outside Lands, and High Sierra. Diego's Umbrella will kick-off their headlining tour starting March 15th with a 4-night stint at the legendary SXSW festival in Austin, TX. Check out the album stream following by the tour dates below: Tour Dates:
"This is our best album to date. It is raw and emotional, the combination of years on the road, finely tuned craftmanship and bold songwriting," says vocalist Vaughn Lindstrom.
"What makes it even more exciting is that we're teaming up with Hardline Entertainment for the release. This is gonna be an exciting year for Diego's Umbrella. We're really excited about all that's in store. Killer new album, our live show is dialed, new label, new management... Let's do this!"
Diego's Umbrella is a 5-piece Gypsy-Rock band from San Francisco, CA. They combine violin, flamenco guitar, and 3-part harmonies with modern rock sensibility and eastern European flavor. They have been performing for 12-years, toured nationally and internationally for 8 of those years and have garnered worldwide acclaim. The band has toured internationally many times over and performs nationally on a regular basis. The band has also been a featured performer at many major festivals including SXSW, BottleRock, Outside Lands, and High Sierra.
Diego's Umbrella will kick-off their headlining tour starting March 15th with a 4-night stint at the legendary SXSW festival in Austin, TX. Check out the album stream following by the tour dates below:
Tour Dates:
• Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup
• Slipknot's Late Bassist Paul Gray Items Being Auctioned
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Celebrates One Year Of Being Cancer Free
• Linkin Park Release 'Heavy' Video Featuring Kiiara
• U2 Expand 'The Joshua Tree' For 30th Anniversary Reissue
• Kid Rock Announces American Badass Grill
• Warrant Announce New Album 'Louder Harder Faster'
• 'American Pie' Singer Don McLean Hit With Protective Order From Ex
• Diego's Umbrella Streaming Full New Album 'Edjka'
• Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band TV Special Announced
• Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Releases 'Ten Miles Wide' Video
• Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album
• Bratana Release New Video Featuring Cypress Hill's Sen Dog
• Life Of Agony Launch A History Of Agony
• Backup Planet and The Heavy Pets Announce Spring Tour
• Taylor Swift Details Her Friendship With Ed Sheeran
• Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement
• Lorde Releases An Emotional New Song Called 'Liability'
• Drake Wore Kanye West Mask At Recent Concert
• 2 Chainz Releases New Tracks, 'It's a Vibe' and 'Smartphone'
• Justin Timberlake Reveals His Pick For Album of the Year
• Anderson .Paak Shares Teaser For New Album
• Rick Ross Teases 'Trap Trap Trap' Featuring Wale and Young Thug
• Diddy To Premiere Bad Boy Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Issues' Music Video
• Bill Murray And Paul Shaffer Release Animated Happy Street Video
• Runway Models Pay Tribute To George Michael At Paris Fashion Week
• Kesha Says Eating Disorder Threatened Her Life
• Singled Out: K Phillips' Dark Wonder
• Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.