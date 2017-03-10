Without Waves Release 'Us Against' Video

We were sent these details: The new music video for spans over nine minutes long showcasing the band's cascading melodies and dreamy chords. Check it out here

The new album was self-produced at Bricktop Recording with Pete Grossman (Weekend Nachos, Immortal Bird) overseeing and Sanford Parker (Voivod, Pelican, Bloodiest) mixing.

The band has announced a handful of live appearance beginning with a record release show on March 25th at Cobra Lounge in their hometown of Chicago, followed by their very first shows in Canada.

Canadian Tour Dates:

4/28 Windsor, ON - The Windsor Beer Exchange

4/29 London, ON - 765 Old East Bar & Grill

4/30 Toronto, ON - Metal Church @ Coalition (FREE SHOW)